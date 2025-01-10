iifl-logo-icon 1
Nanavati Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

57.37
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.67

1.65

1.21

1.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.58

6.81

4.97

4.96

Net Worth

22.25

8.46

6.18

6.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.25

8.46

6.18

6.17

Fixed Assets

0.24

0.03

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.92

8.29

5.98

6.06

Inventories

15.75

7.01

2.79

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.32

13.73

2.87

Debtor Days

93.18

Other Current Assets

6.3

1.09

0.99

3.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.05

-11.44

-0.37

Creditor Days

12.01

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

Cash

0.1

0.14

0.17

0.07

Total Assets

22.26

8.46

6.19

6.17

