Nanavati Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.67
1.65
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.58
6.81
4.97
4.96
Net Worth
22.25
8.46
6.18
6.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.25
8.46
6.18
6.17
Fixed Assets
0.24
0.03
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.92
8.29
5.98
6.06
Inventories
15.75
7.01
2.79
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.32
13.73
2.87
Debtor Days
93.18
Other Current Assets
6.3
1.09
0.99
3.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.05
-11.44
-0.37
Creditor Days
12.01
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
Cash
0.1
0.14
0.17
0.07
Total Assets
22.26
8.46
6.19
6.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
