Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Nanavati Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further in continuation of our intimation dated 25th September 2024 regarding Closure of Trading Window and pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the company is closed from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/2024-25 held on Wednesday, the 13th November, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (I) Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

Nanavati Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Meeting No. 3/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 4th September 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Ward-6 PL-2172-2173 402 4th Floor Jin Ratna Pipla Sheri Mahidharpura Surat-395003 Gujarat inter alia other businesses to transact the following main business: (i)To consider and approve the Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024; (ii)To appoint Mr. Manish Patel (COP: 9360) Company Secretary in Practice Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (iii)To fix Book Closure period for 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company; and (iv)To approve Notice and fix date day and time to call & convene 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing and Audio Visual Means. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 3/2024-25 held on Wednesday, the 4th September, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (i) Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; (ii) Fixed Book Closure from 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive) for 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (iii) Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (iv) Fixed the date and time to call and convene 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Nanavati Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve with other businesses to transact the following main business: 1. To take note of Resignation of Mr. Pankaj Pandav (ACS: 62216) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the appointment Mr. Nikunj Maniya (ACS: 55264) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 1. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Pankaj Pandav (ACS: 62216) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st July, 2024. 2. Appointed Mr. Nikunj Maniya (ACS: 55264) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 1st August, 2024. 3. Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f 1st August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Nanavati Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 1/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024, inter alia other businesses, has transacted the following main business: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements as recommended by the Audit Committee and Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024