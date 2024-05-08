TO THE MEMBERS OF NAPEROL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS NATIONAL PEROXIDE LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of NAPEROL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS NATIONAL PEROXIDE LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind-AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind-AS") and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the net loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind- AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 4 to the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements which states that since the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) became effective on September 11, 2023, the accounting effects to the National Company Law Tribunal Order on the Scheme has been given in the accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2023, by the Company, by transferring the carrying amount of assets and liabilities pertaining to the Demerged Undertaking of the Demerged Company (Naperol Investments Limited formerly known as National Peroxide Limited) to the Resulting Company (National Peroxide Limited formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) and amalgamation of the Transferor Company (erstwhile Naperol Investments Limited) into the Company with effect from the Appointed Date of April 01, 2022. Accordingly, the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been revised by the Company to give effect to the Scheme, on which we expressed an unmodified opinion vide our audit report dated October 20, 2023.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind- AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Ind-AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management Discussion & Analysis and Directors Report and its Annexures, but does not include the Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. This other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as specified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standarads specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph [h(vi)] below on reporting under Rule 11(g). the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements - Refer Note 37 to the Ind-AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) of the Rules as provided under iv (a) and iv (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final divided for the current year.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for the audit trail feature of INFOR LN software used by the Company to maintain master data which did not operate throughout the year since the company has enabled it on January 18, 2024. We performed appropriate audit procedures on the master data and observed that there were no changes in master data for the period April 1,2023 to January 17, 2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For KalyaniwaNa & Mistry LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

Partner

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZV9395

Mumbai: May 08, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind- AS financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024: Statement on Matters Specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i) a) A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not hold any intangibles during the year and as at year end. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment by which the property, plant and equipment are verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of one year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has physically verified property, plant and equipment during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such assets verified during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Ind-AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and our verification of the books and records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not hold any inventory during the year and as at year end. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year, from any bank on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year except as given below.

a) The Company has provided unsecured advance in the nature of loan to a Company during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Loans A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - National Peroxide Limited (Formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) 15.76 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case: - National Peroxide Limited (Formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited)

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of the above-mentioned advance in the nature of loan provided during the year is, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) None of the advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand details of which are given below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars Related parties Aggregate of advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 15.76 Percentage of advances in nature of loans to the total loans 84.01%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), Provident fund, Employeess State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Profession Tax, Cess and other material applicable statutory dues during the year. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, dues of income tax not deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.58 AY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, Mumbai 101.59 AY 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai 16.58 AY 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai 1,079.47 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 250.22 AY 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates, or joint venture during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Ind-AS financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations and records made available to us by the Company and audit procedures performed by us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued during the financial year for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Therefore, reporting under provisions of Clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. (138.40) lakhs during the current financial year and the Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

For KalyaniwaNa & Mistry LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

Partner

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZV9395

Mumbai: May 08, 2024.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 (g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements of NAPEROL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS NATIONAL PEROXIDE LIMITED) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Ind-AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Ind-AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Ind-AS financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind-AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind-AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

Partner

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZV9395

Mumbai: May 08, 2024.