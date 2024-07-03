Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1,212
Prev. Close₹1,211.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.68
Day's High₹1,239
Day's Low₹1,166.55
52 Week's High₹2,041
52 Week's Low₹801
Book Value₹3,177.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)677
P/E0
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.75
5.75
5.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,049.01
551.58
531.5
582.67
Net Worth
1,054.76
557.33
537.25
588.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
214.47
190.64
301.98
232.96
yoy growth (%)
12.49
-36.86
29.62
-0.24
Raw materials
-77.49
-82.22
-65.27
-61.2
As % of sales
36.13
43.12
21.61
26.26
Employee costs
-25.58
-26.33
-22.55
-23.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.28
28.99
145.16
64.73
Depreciation
-17.49
-11.22
-9.19
-8.92
Tax paid
9.01
-11.62
-51.1
-19.16
Working capital
-4.48
33.96
48.57
-34.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.49
-36.86
29.62
-0.24
Op profit growth
78.58
-82.71
107.68
94.22
EBIT growth
25.87
-78.21
117.6
91.26
Net profit growth
19.83
-81.74
151.08
110.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
376.47
225.94
215.01
191.23
402.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
376.47
225.94
215.01
191.23
402.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.05
16.73
12.78
17.95
19.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ness N Wadia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Batra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Minnie Bodhanwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Viraf Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ms. Parvathi Menon
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Arora
Independent Director
K M Elavia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Satasiya
Naperol Investments Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of National Peroxide Limited in year 1954. The Company was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. Later, the Company changed its name to Naperol Investments Limited from National Peroxide Limited on December 28, 2023. National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygen division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The Company established in 1954, is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India, with an installed capacity of 150 KTPA on 50% w/w. basis. NPL is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India. The Company has built strong client connections, supported by strong technological competence, cutting-edge production facilities, and highquality solutions. At its most sophisticated and state-of-theart factory near Kalyan, Maharashtra, international standard Hydrogen Peroxide is manufactured using auto-oxidation technique. Presently, the Company is going through composite scheme of arrangement by demerging the Companys chemical business into NPL Chemicals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary Company and amalgamating Naperol Investments Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary Company which is engaged in the business of long-ter
The Naperol Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1178 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naperol Investments Ltd is ₹677.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naperol Investments Ltd is 0 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naperol Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naperol Investments Ltd is ₹801 and ₹2041 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naperol Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.71%, 3 Years at -6.03%, 1 Year at 17.07%, 6 Month at 9.73%, 3 Month at -27.12% and 1 Month at -10.75%.
