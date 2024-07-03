iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naperol Investments Ltd Share Price

1,178
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,212
  • Day's High1,239
  • 52 Wk High2,041
  • Prev. Close1,211.45
  • Day's Low1,166.55
  • 52 Wk Low 801
  • Turnover (lac)14.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,177.97
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)677
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Naperol Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,212

Prev. Close

1,211.45

Turnover(Lac.)

14.68

Day's High

1,239

Day's Low

1,166.55

52 Week's High

2,041

52 Week's Low

801

Book Value

3,177.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

677

P/E

0

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0

Naperol Investments Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2023

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Naperol Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Naperol Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.65%

Foreign: 21.65%

Indian: 49.10%

Non-Promoter- 1.93%

Institutions: 1.93%

Non-Institutions: 27.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Naperol Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.75

5.75

5.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,049.01

551.58

531.5

582.67

Net Worth

1,054.76

557.33

537.25

588.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

214.47

190.64

301.98

232.96

yoy growth (%)

12.49

-36.86

29.62

-0.24

Raw materials

-77.49

-82.22

-65.27

-61.2

As % of sales

36.13

43.12

21.61

26.26

Employee costs

-25.58

-26.33

-22.55

-23.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.28

28.99

145.16

64.73

Depreciation

-17.49

-11.22

-9.19

-8.92

Tax paid

9.01

-11.62

-51.1

-19.16

Working capital

-4.48

33.96

48.57

-34.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.49

-36.86

29.62

-0.24

Op profit growth

78.58

-82.71

107.68

94.22

EBIT growth

25.87

-78.21

117.6

91.26

Net profit growth

19.83

-81.74

151.08

110.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

376.47

225.94

215.01

191.23

402.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

376.47

225.94

215.01

191.23

402.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.05

16.73

12.78

17.95

19.11

View Annually Results

Naperol Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Naperol Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ness N Wadia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Batra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Minnie Bodhanwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Viraf Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ms. Parvathi Menon

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Arora

Independent Director

K M Elavia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Satasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naperol Investments Ltd

Summary

Naperol Investments Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of National Peroxide Limited in year 1954. The Company was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. Later, the Company changed its name to Naperol Investments Limited from National Peroxide Limited on December 28, 2023. National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygen division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The Company established in 1954, is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India, with an installed capacity of 150 KTPA on 50% w/w. basis. NPL is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India. The Company has built strong client connections, supported by strong technological competence, cutting-edge production facilities, and highquality solutions. At its most sophisticated and state-of-theart factory near Kalyan, Maharashtra, international standard Hydrogen Peroxide is manufactured using auto-oxidation technique. Presently, the Company is going through composite scheme of arrangement by demerging the Companys chemical business into NPL Chemicals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary Company and amalgamating Naperol Investments Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary Company which is engaged in the business of long-ter
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Naperol Investments Ltd share price today?

The Naperol Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1178 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naperol Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naperol Investments Ltd is ₹677.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naperol Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naperol Investments Ltd is 0 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naperol Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naperol Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naperol Investments Ltd is ₹801 and ₹2041 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naperol Investments Ltd?

Naperol Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.71%, 3 Years at -6.03%, 1 Year at 17.07%, 6 Month at 9.73%, 3 Month at -27.12% and 1 Month at -10.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naperol Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naperol Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.76 %
Institutions - 1.93 %
Public - 27.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Naperol Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.