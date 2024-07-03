Summary

Naperol Investments Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of National Peroxide Limited in year 1954. The Company was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. Later, the Company changed its name to Naperol Investments Limited from National Peroxide Limited on December 28, 2023. National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygen division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The Company established in 1954, is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India, with an installed capacity of 150 KTPA on 50% w/w. basis. NPL is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India. The Company has built strong client connections, supported by strong technological competence, cutting-edge production facilities, and highquality solutions. At its most sophisticated and state-of-theart factory near Kalyan, Maharashtra, international standard Hydrogen Peroxide is manufactured using auto-oxidation technique. Presently, the Company is going through composite scheme of arrangement by demerging the Companys chemical business into NPL Chemicals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary Company and amalgamating Naperol Investments Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary Company which is engaged in the business of long-ter

