|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Naperol Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Naperol Investments Limited (fka National Peroxide Limited) (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., on October 29, 2024, had inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 and approved appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Naperol Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Naperol Investments Limited (formerly known as National Peroxide Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed; The Unaudited Financial Results are being published in newspapers as required under the provisions of Listing Regulations. 2. Book Closure: The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from August 21, 2024 to August 27, 2024, both days inclusive. 3. Annual General Meeting: The Board decided that the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company would be held on August 27, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through video conference/other audio visual means. 4. Appointment, Resignation & Cessation of Director & Key Managerial Personnel(s) a. Appointment of Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia (DIN: 00003940) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from July 31, 2024 to July 30, 2029 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. b. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the Company with effect from July 31, 2024 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on approval of the Audit Committee. c. Noting of cessation of Directorship of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Batra (DIN: 00020764), onExecutive Independent Director of the Company, upon completion of second term of 5 years effective closure of business hours of August 10, 2024 in compliance with the provisions of Section 149(11) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board placed on record its appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Batra during his tenure as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. d. Noting of resignation by Mr. Arpit Maheshwari (ACS: 42396) vide his resignation letter dated July 31, 2024 from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company to pursue opportunity outside Wadia group. His last working day with the Organisation will be September 2, 2024. In terms of SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 read with Regulation 30 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the information required in respect of item no. 4 is given in the Annexure - I. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Resignation by Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|Naperol Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Naperol Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.