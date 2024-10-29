Naperol Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Naperol Investments Limited (formerly known as National Peroxide Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed; The Unaudited Financial Results are being published in newspapers as required under the provisions of Listing Regulations. 2. Book Closure: The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from August 21, 2024 to August 27, 2024, both days inclusive. 3. Annual General Meeting: The Board decided that the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company would be held on August 27, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through video conference/other audio visual means. 4. Appointment, Resignation & Cessation of Director & Key Managerial Personnel(s) a. Appointment of Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia (DIN: 00003940) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from July 31, 2024 to July 30, 2029 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. b. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the Company with effect from July 31, 2024 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on approval of the Audit Committee. c. Noting of cessation of Directorship of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Batra (DIN: 00020764), onExecutive Independent Director of the Company, upon completion of second term of 5 years effective closure of business hours of August 10, 2024 in compliance with the provisions of Section 149(11) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board placed on record its appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Batra during his tenure as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. d. Noting of resignation by Mr. Arpit Maheshwari (ACS: 42396) vide his resignation letter dated July 31, 2024 from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company to pursue opportunity outside Wadia group. His last working day with the Organisation will be September 2, 2024. In terms of SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 read with Regulation 30 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the information required in respect of item no. 4 is given in the Annexure - I. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Resignation by Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)