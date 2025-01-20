iifl-logo-icon 1
Naperol Investments Ltd Key Ratios

1,074.6
(-1.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:26:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.43

-36.81

29.83

-0.38

Op profit growth

76.59

-82.42

106.46

93.95

EBIT growth

25.21

-77.94

116.2

90.81

Net profit growth

18.2

-81.3

148.05

109.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21

13.37

48.06

30.22

EBIT margin

18.8

16.88

48.38

29.05

Net profit margin

9.84

9.36

31.66

16.57

RoCE

3.61

3.12

15.93

12.64

RoNW

0.56

0.49

2.72

2

RoA

0.47

0.43

2.6

1.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

36.85

31.17

166.76

67.23

Dividend per share

12.5

12.5

65

34

Cash EPS

6.39

11.63

150.76

51.69

Book value per share

1,856.22

1,395.7

1,769.37

1,290.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

45.39

28.7

10.68

11.11

P/CEPS

261.48

76.89

11.82

14.46

P/B

0.9

0.64

1

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

23.78

19.13

8.6

7.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

38.97

50.57

Tax payout

31.97

-39.39

-35.04

-29.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.6

81.59

52.11

51.54

Inventory days

35.09

37.34

15.58

19.74

Creditor days

-71.5

-69.21

-46.11

-42.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.19

-11.8

-289.42

-30.63

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.19

0

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

2.6

6.19

-0.02

0.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.04

-42.99

-21.56

-26.25

Employee costs

-11.89

-13.77

-7.45

-10.07

Other costs

-31.05

-29.85

-22.91

-33.43

