|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.43
-36.81
29.83
-0.38
Op profit growth
76.59
-82.42
106.46
93.95
EBIT growth
25.21
-77.94
116.2
90.81
Net profit growth
18.2
-81.3
148.05
109.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21
13.37
48.06
30.22
EBIT margin
18.8
16.88
48.38
29.05
Net profit margin
9.84
9.36
31.66
16.57
RoCE
3.61
3.12
15.93
12.64
RoNW
0.56
0.49
2.72
2
RoA
0.47
0.43
2.6
1.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
36.85
31.17
166.76
67.23
Dividend per share
12.5
12.5
65
34
Cash EPS
6.39
11.63
150.76
51.69
Book value per share
1,856.22
1,395.7
1,769.37
1,290.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
45.39
28.7
10.68
11.11
P/CEPS
261.48
76.89
11.82
14.46
P/B
0.9
0.64
1
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
23.78
19.13
8.6
7.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
38.97
50.57
Tax payout
31.97
-39.39
-35.04
-29.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.6
81.59
52.11
51.54
Inventory days
35.09
37.34
15.58
19.74
Creditor days
-71.5
-69.21
-46.11
-42.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.19
-11.8
-289.42
-30.63
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.19
0
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
2.6
6.19
-0.02
0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.04
-42.99
-21.56
-26.25
Employee costs
-11.89
-13.77
-7.45
-10.07
Other costs
-31.05
-29.85
-22.91
-33.43
