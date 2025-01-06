iifl-logo-icon 1
Naperol Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,178
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Naperol Investments Ltd

Naperol Invest. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.28

28.99

145.16

64.73

Depreciation

-17.49

-11.22

-9.19

-8.92

Tax paid

9.01

-11.62

-51.1

-19.16

Working capital

-4.48

33.96

48.57

-34.27

Other operating items

Operating

14.32

40.09

133.43

2.37

Capital expenditure

-14.91

223.14

0.31

-135.42

Free cash flow

-0.58

263.23

133.75

-133.04

Equity raised

1,042.56

966.44

813.79

564.36

Investing

91.18

-76.87

83.24

163.13

Financing

-36.91

161.38

8.94

-19.29

Dividends paid

0

0

37.35

19.53

Net in cash

1,096.25

1,314.19

1,077.09

594.7

