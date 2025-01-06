Naperol Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.28
28.99
145.16
64.73
Depreciation
-17.49
-11.22
-9.19
-8.92
Tax paid
9.01
-11.62
-51.1
-19.16
Working capital
-4.48
33.96
48.57
-34.27
Other operating items
Operating
14.32
40.09
133.43
2.37
Capital expenditure
-14.91
223.14
0.31
-135.42
Free cash flow
-0.58
263.23
133.75
-133.04
Equity raised
1,042.56
966.44
813.79
564.36
Investing
91.18
-76.87
83.24
163.13
Financing
-36.91
161.38
8.94
-19.29
Dividends paid
0
0
37.35
19.53
Net in cash
1,096.25
1,314.19
1,077.09
594.7
