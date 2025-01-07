iifl-logo-icon 1
Naperol Investments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,162.5
(-0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

214.47

190.64

301.98

232.96

yoy growth (%)

12.49

-36.86

29.62

-0.24

Raw materials

-77.49

-82.22

-65.27

-61.2

As % of sales

36.13

43.12

21.61

26.26

Employee costs

-25.58

-26.33

-22.55

-23.48

As % of sales

11.92

13.81

7.46

10.08

Other costs

-66.72

-57.07

-69.43

-78.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.11

29.93

22.99

33.73

Operating profit

44.66

25

144.72

69.68

OPM

20.82

13.11

47.92

29.91

Depreciation

-17.49

-11.22

-9.19

-8.92

Interest expense

-12.65

-2.73

-0.5

-2.21

Other income

12.77

17.95

10.13

6.18

Profit before tax

27.28

28.99

145.16

64.73

Taxes

9.01

-11.62

-51.1

-19.16

Tax rate

33.03

-40.1

-35.2

-29.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.3

17.36

94.05

45.57

Exceptional items

-15.49

0

1.05

-7.68

Net profit

20.81

17.36

95.11

37.88

yoy growth (%)

19.83

-81.74

151.08

110.8

NPM

9.7

9.1

31.49

16.26

