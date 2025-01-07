Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
214.47
190.64
301.98
232.96
yoy growth (%)
12.49
-36.86
29.62
-0.24
Raw materials
-77.49
-82.22
-65.27
-61.2
As % of sales
36.13
43.12
21.61
26.26
Employee costs
-25.58
-26.33
-22.55
-23.48
As % of sales
11.92
13.81
7.46
10.08
Other costs
-66.72
-57.07
-69.43
-78.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.11
29.93
22.99
33.73
Operating profit
44.66
25
144.72
69.68
OPM
20.82
13.11
47.92
29.91
Depreciation
-17.49
-11.22
-9.19
-8.92
Interest expense
-12.65
-2.73
-0.5
-2.21
Other income
12.77
17.95
10.13
6.18
Profit before tax
27.28
28.99
145.16
64.73
Taxes
9.01
-11.62
-51.1
-19.16
Tax rate
33.03
-40.1
-35.2
-29.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.3
17.36
94.05
45.57
Exceptional items
-15.49
0
1.05
-7.68
Net profit
20.81
17.36
95.11
37.88
yoy growth (%)
19.83
-81.74
151.08
110.8
NPM
9.7
9.1
31.49
16.26
