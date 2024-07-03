Naperol Investments Ltd Summary

Naperol Investments Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of National Peroxide Limited in year 1954. The Company was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. Later, the Company changed its name to Naperol Investments Limited from National Peroxide Limited on December 28, 2023. National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygen division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The Company established in 1954, is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India, with an installed capacity of 150 KTPA on 50% w/w. basis. NPL is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India. The Company has built strong client connections, supported by strong technological competence, cutting-edge production facilities, and highquality solutions. At its most sophisticated and state-of-theart factory near Kalyan, Maharashtra, international standard Hydrogen Peroxide is manufactured using auto-oxidation technique. Presently, the Company is going through composite scheme of arrangement by demerging the Companys chemical business into NPL Chemicals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary Company and amalgamating Naperol Investments Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary Company which is engaged in the business of long-term investments and corporate lending. Apart from these, the Company is a global supplier of Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Compressed Hydrogen Gas.The first plant, manufacturing hydrogen peroxide using the electrolytic process, was set up in 1956. In 1972, NPL adopted the latest auto oxidation technology. A captive hydrogen gas plant was set up in 1987. After a series of expansions, the capacity of the hydrogen peroxide plant has increased to 15,000 tpa. In 1970, Laporte joined hands with Solvay, Belgium, and formed a joint venture known as Interox Coordination. In 1992, Solvay took over Interox Coordination and became a shareholder of NPL with a 25.10% stake. NPL established a plant in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture litharge and plastic additives (inst. cap.: 4800 tpa) in 1989, in collaboration with Akzo Chemie, Germany. NPL produces litharge, lead stabilisers, solid metal complexes, liquid metal complexes, epoxidised soya bean oil and one-pack stabiliser systems in Dewas. In June 2000, NPL sold its Dewas division to M/s Barlocher India Additives Pvt. Ltd., an indian arm of M/s Barlocher GmbH. The company handed over the plant on June 30, 2000 as per the conciliation agreement with the M/s Barlocher Gmbh, Germany. The sale proceeds were used to pay off high cost loans.It established an integrated research centre in Kalyan in 1979, (cost : Rs 1.5 cr) to promote the applications of hydrogen peroxide and persalts in various industries, to carry out process development and to provide technical services required for plastic additives. NPLs real estate project, named Naperol Tower is completed and the company sold 121 flats during the year 2000-01 and the remaining 38 flats are to be sold.During the year 2002-03, Cochin Refineries Limited and Reliance Petroleum Limited started using Hydrogen Peroxide for their waste water applications. The Pulp & Paper Industry particularly writing and printing showed substantial increase in consumption. Khanna Paper Mills in the North started the operation based on waste paper in 2003. The Company sold the balance flat (1 No.) in April 2002, and with this, the entire sale of flats at Naperol Tower was completed.During the year 2005, substantial investments took place in major textile centres such as Tirupur/Karur/Erode in the South and Panipat/ Faridabad/ Ludhiana in the North as a prelude to abolition of textile quota system under WTO in January 2005. Expansion project was taken up to raise the nameplate capacity from 30,000 MT to 49,000 MT. During the year 2006-07, the Company increased expansion capacity of the Hydrogen Peroxide Plant Phase I Project from 30,000 MTPA to 49,000 MTPA, which commissioned in Nov 06. The Company debottlenecked Kalyan plant and increased the capacity installed to 65,000 MTPA of Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) in 2009-10. During the year 2011-12, it implemented the expansion project which increased capacity of the Hydrogen Peroxide (H2 O2 ) Plant from 68,000 MTPA to 84,000 MTPA.During the year 2014-15, Company completed its plant expansion activities to increase the capacity of the Hydrogen Peroxide Plant from 84,000 MTPA to 95,000 MTPA.During FY 2016-17, Solvay S. A., one of the Promoters of the Company had transferred its entire holding of 14,42,500 (25.10%) shares by inter-se promoter transfer to Other Promoters, viz. Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons Limited and Mr. Nusli N. Wadia. Accordingly, Solvay S. A. ceased to be a Promoter of the Company as on 31st March, 2017.The Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 9, 2021, has approved the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company (NPL) (the Transferee Company / Demerged Company), Naperol Investments Limited (NIL) (the Transferor Company), NPL Chemicals Limited (NPCL) (the Resulting Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, which inter alia provides for Demerger of chemical business of the Company (NPL) into the Resulting Company (NPCL), on a going concern basis and Amalgamation of the Transferor Company (NIL) with the Transferee Company (NPL), effective from October 01, 2020.NPL Chemicals Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary effective on July 29, 2020 as part of the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement to carry on the business of manufacturing, distributing and selling of Peroxygen Chemicals and accordingly, as on March 31, 2021, the Company has two subsidiaries namely, Naperol Investments Limited and NPL Chemicals Limited.In 2022-23, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the erstwhile National Peroxide Limited (the Company), Naperol Investments Limited (NIL), NPL Chemicals Limited (NPCL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Chemical business of the Company was transferred/ demerged into National Peroxide Limited as a going concern basis and Naperol Investments Limited got amalgamated with the Company effective from April 1, 2022, resulting in the formation of two distinct and separate entities. As the result, the Companys principal business activity becomes an investment activity to generate investmentincome.During the year 2023-24 and pursuant to the effectiveness of the Scheme the erstwhile subsidiary companies viz; Naperol Investments Limited (now amalgamated with the Company) and National Peroxide Limited (NPL) have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company with effect from September 11, 2023 and September 27, 2023 respectively.