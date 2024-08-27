|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Annual General Meeting: The Board decided that the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company would be held on August 27, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through video conference/other audio visual means. Summary of proceedings of the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
