NAPS Global India Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.11

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

1.09

0.82

Net Worth

3.81

1.1

0.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.12

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.81

1.22

1.05

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.19

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.41

1.14

0.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.03

0.02

Networking Capital

1.04

-0.35

-0.26

Inventories

0.88

0.85

0.48

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.97

3.09

2.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.11

1

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-6.38

-4

-2.66

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.54

-1.29

-0.91

Cash

1.13

0.22

0.15

Total Assets

3.82

1.23

1.05

