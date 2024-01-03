NAPS Global India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.11
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
1.09
0.82
Net Worth
3.81
1.1
0.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.12
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.81
1.22
1.05
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.19
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.41
1.14
0.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
1.04
-0.35
-0.26
Inventories
0.88
0.85
0.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.97
3.09
2.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.11
1
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-6.38
-4
-2.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.54
-1.29
-0.91
Cash
1.13
0.22
0.15
Total Assets
3.82
1.23
1.05
