To,

The Members of,

M/S NARDHANA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s NARDHANA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (the "Company"),, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2013, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, which we have signed under reference to this report.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of ‘the Companies Act, 1956 of India (the "Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence, about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors consider internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2013;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

8. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Act.

For Ashish Vyas & Company Firm Registration Number: 09032 C Chartered Accountants Sd/- Ashish Vyas Proprietor Place: Mumbai M. No - 078527 Date: 28th May 2013.

NOTE U ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31. 2013 OF NARDHANA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED.

(i) In respect of fixed assets

a. The company ,has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion the frequency of physical verification of fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business.

c. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not disposed off substantial part of its fixed assets during the year and the going concern status of the company is not affected.

(ii) In respect of inventory

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory and capital work in progress has been physically verified by the management during and at the close of the year.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory and followed by the management as evidenced by the written procedures and instructions are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

c. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. As explained to us, no discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between physical stocks and book records.

(iii) In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the Company to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any new unsecured loans during the current financial year ending March 31, 2013.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken unsecured loans during the current year ending March 31, 2013.

c. The company is not paying/receiving any interest from these unsecured loans parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company further needs to strengthen its internal control system for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all contracts or arrangements which need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 has been entered. None of the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits from public during the year covered under the provision of section 58A or 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.

(vii) The company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

(viii) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the products of the company under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.

(ix) In respect of statutory dues relating to Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues:-

a. Due to Non-Availability of Required information, we are unable to comment on this point.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

c. In our opinion there are instances where the company has not deducted/paid statutory dues in respect of expenses incurred/payment made.

(x) The company has accumulated losses of Rs. 6245550 and Capital Reserve of Rs. 3729000 as at March 31, 2013 and it has incurred cash loss of Rs.43598 ended on that date or in immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any bank or financial institution as at the balance sheet date. However we would to draw attention to Point No. I to the Notes to Accounts (NOTE E).

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) The provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not dealt or traded in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xv) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken term loans during the year, the provisions of clause 4(xvi) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the company has not raised short-term funds during the year; therefore the provisions of clause 4(xvii) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xviii) According to information and explanations given to us during the current financial year the company has not made any preferential allotment section 301 parties.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not issued debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xix) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of public issue during the year. Accordingly the provisions of clause 4 (xx) of the above said order are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

For Ashish Vyas & Co

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

(Ashish Vyas)

Proprietor

M. No - 078527

Place: MUMBAI

Date: 28/05/2013.