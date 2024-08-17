Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.89
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.89
Day's Low₹0.82
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
-0.19
-0.04
0
Net Worth
3.71
3.77
3.92
3.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.94
23.83
51.09
yoy growth (%)
-91.82
-53.35
Raw materials
-1.93
-23.94
-51.12
As % of sales
99.39
100.45
100.05
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.16
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
0.02
Working capital
-6.5
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.82
-53.35
Op profit growth
-96.78
190.15
EBIT growth
-84.33
124.4
Net profit growth
-55.51
210.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Suresh Sharma
Managing Director
Sachin Sharma
Executive Director
Daljeet Singh Matharu
Director
Hemant KoKatay
Director
Rajen Navnitlal
Director
Giriraj Prasad Sharma
Summary
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd, formerly known as Pithampur Steels Limited, is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and marketing steel products in India. The company was incorporated on September 18, 1985 as a private limited company in the name of Pithampur Steels Pvt.Ltd. Subsequently it was converted into a public limited company. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
