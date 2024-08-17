iifl-logo-icon 1
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0.82
(-3.53%)
Apr 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.89

Prev. Close

0.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.89

Day's Low

0.82

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.35%

Non-Promoter- 64.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.25

-0.19

-0.04

0

Net Worth

3.71

3.77

3.92

3.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.94

23.83

51.09

yoy growth (%)

-91.82

-53.35

Raw materials

-1.93

-23.94

-51.12

As % of sales

99.39

100.45

100.05

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.16

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.03

0.02

0.02

Working capital

-6.5

-0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.82

-53.35

Op profit growth

-96.78

190.15

EBIT growth

-84.33

124.4

Net profit growth

-55.51

210.29

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Suresh Sharma

Managing Director

Sachin Sharma

Executive Director

Daljeet Singh Matharu

Director

Hemant KoKatay

Director

Rajen Navnitlal

Director

Giriraj Prasad Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd, formerly known as Pithampur Steels Limited, is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and marketing steel products in India. The company was incorporated on September 18, 1985 as a private limited company in the name of Pithampur Steels Pvt.Ltd. Subsequently it was converted into a public limited company. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
