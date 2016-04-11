Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.16
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
0.02
Working capital
-6.5
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-6.57
-0.64
Capital expenditure
0
-0.21
Free cash flow
-6.57
-0.85
Equity raised
-0.38
-0.09
Investing
0
0
Financing
0
0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.96
-0.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.