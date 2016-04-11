Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.94
23.83
51.09
yoy growth (%)
-91.82
-53.35
Raw materials
-1.93
-23.94
-51.12
As % of sales
99.39
100.45
100.05
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.04
0
Other costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.83
0.07
0.03
Operating profit
0
-0.13
-0.04
OPM
-0.22
-0.56
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.16
-0.07
Taxes
-0.03
0.02
0.02
Tax rate
132.35
-18.19
-40.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.13
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.13
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-55.51
210.29
NPM
-2.99
-0.55
-0.08
