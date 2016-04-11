iifl-logo-icon 1
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.82
(-3.53%)
Apr 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.94

23.83

51.09

yoy growth (%)

-91.82

-53.35

Raw materials

-1.93

-23.94

-51.12

As % of sales

99.39

100.45

100.05

Employee costs

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.04

0

Other costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.83

0.07

0.03

Operating profit

0

-0.13

-0.04

OPM

-0.22

-0.56

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.16

-0.07

Taxes

-0.03

0.02

0.02

Tax rate

132.35

-18.19

-40.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.13

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.13

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-55.51

210.29

NPM

-2.99

-0.55

-0.08

