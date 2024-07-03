National Fittings Ltd Summary

National Fittings Limited (Formerly known Interfit Techno Products Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 Apr.93 to set up a plant at Kaniyur, Tamilnadu. Phase-I of the project commenced production in Jan.95 to manufacture stainless steel pipe fittings with an installed capacity of 2.4 lac pieces. While implementing phase I, the company, sensing export market for stainless steel ball valves, expanded the manufacturing facilities by adding additional building and machinery under phase II. In Phase II, the company integrated forward into stainless steel ball valves (1200 tpa) to give value-addition to the castings it manufactures. The company raised Rs 165 lac to meet the expansion cost by floating an equity issue in Sep.95. The commercial production of ball valves was commenced by the end of May 1996. The Company manufacture and sells SG Iron Grooved and Screwed Pipe Fittings, Stainless Pipe Fittings and Ball Valves for industrial and non-industrial applications. It has a proposal to issue 32,50,000 equity shares of the company to its promoters M/s Interfit India Ltd.The Scheme of Amalgamation of Interfit India Limited (IIL) and Merit Industries Limited (MIL) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Chennai Bench on 25th March, 2019 and the Scheme was given effect to on 29th March, 2019.