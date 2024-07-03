iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Fittings Ltd Share Price

133
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open138.65
  • Day's High138.65
  • 52 Wk High165.9
  • Prev. Close138
  • Day's Low132
  • 52 Wk Low 90.25
  • Turnover (lac)11.27
  • P/E28.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.39
  • EPS4.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.81
  • Div. Yield1.09
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

National Fittings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

138.65

Prev. Close

138

Turnover(Lac.)

11.27

Day's High

138.65

Day's Low

132

52 Week's High

165.9

52 Week's Low

90.25

Book Value

72.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.81

P/E

28.81

EPS

4.79

Divi. Yield

1.09

National Fittings Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

National Fittings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

National Fittings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.04%

Foreign: 34.04%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

National Fittings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.08

9.08

9.08

9.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

2

Reserves

50.27

45.86

42.52

42.26

Net Worth

59.35

54.94

51.6

53.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.14

56.85

58.03

61.92

yoy growth (%)

-10.03

-2.04

-6.28

-7.8

Raw materials

-18.36

-17.06

-18.73

-15.61

As % of sales

35.9

30.02

32.28

25.2

Employee costs

-7.6

-9.61

-9

-7.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.34

1.5

4.46

12.21

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.43

-2.64

-2.68

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.16

-1.47

-4.46

Working capital

-1.33

-4.79

1.53

4.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.03

-2.04

-6.28

-7.8

Op profit growth

2.98

-33.84

-49.76

-10.97

EBIT growth

3.16

-47.71

-55.55

-17.91

Net profit growth

22.92

-55.35

-61.41

-23.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

61.85

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

61.85

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.53

View Annually Results

National Fittings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,258.65

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,339.9

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

15,661.15

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

471.4

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

904.85

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Fittings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A V Palaniswamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Aravinthan

Whole-time Director

Amburose Panath Anitha

Managing Director

Jayaram Govindarajan

Independent Director

Chenniappan Selvakumar

Independent Director

Susheela Baiakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Fittings Ltd

Summary

National Fittings Limited (Formerly known Interfit Techno Products Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 Apr.93 to set up a plant at Kaniyur, Tamilnadu. Phase-I of the project commenced production in Jan.95 to manufacture stainless steel pipe fittings with an installed capacity of 2.4 lac pieces. While implementing phase I, the company, sensing export market for stainless steel ball valves, expanded the manufacturing facilities by adding additional building and machinery under phase II. In Phase II, the company integrated forward into stainless steel ball valves (1200 tpa) to give value-addition to the castings it manufactures. The company raised Rs 165 lac to meet the expansion cost by floating an equity issue in Sep.95. The commercial production of ball valves was commenced by the end of May 1996. The Company manufacture and sells SG Iron Grooved and Screwed Pipe Fittings, Stainless Pipe Fittings and Ball Valves for industrial and non-industrial applications. It has a proposal to issue 32,50,000 equity shares of the company to its promoters M/s Interfit India Ltd.The Scheme of Amalgamation of Interfit India Limited (IIL) and Merit Industries Limited (MIL) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Chennai Bench on 25th March, 2019 and the Scheme was given effect to on 29th March, 2019.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the National Fittings Ltd share price today?

The National Fittings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Fittings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Fittings Ltd is ₹120.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Fittings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Fittings Ltd is 28.81 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Fittings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Fittings Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹165.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Fittings Ltd?

National Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.41%, 3 Years at 35.44%, 1 Year at -13.10%, 6 Month at -1.18%, 3 Month at 1.14% and 1 Month at 2.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Fittings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Fittings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.04 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 65.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fittings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.