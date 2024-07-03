SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹138.65
Prev. Close₹138
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.27
Day's High₹138.65
Day's Low₹132
52 Week's High₹165.9
52 Week's Low₹90.25
Book Value₹72.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.81
P/E28.81
EPS4.79
Divi. Yield1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.08
9.08
9.08
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
2
Reserves
50.27
45.86
42.52
42.26
Net Worth
59.35
54.94
51.6
53.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.14
56.85
58.03
61.92
yoy growth (%)
-10.03
-2.04
-6.28
-7.8
Raw materials
-18.36
-17.06
-18.73
-15.61
As % of sales
35.9
30.02
32.28
25.2
Employee costs
-7.6
-9.61
-9
-7.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.34
1.5
4.46
12.21
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.43
-2.64
-2.68
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.16
-1.47
-4.46
Working capital
-1.33
-4.79
1.53
4.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.03
-2.04
-6.28
-7.8
Op profit growth
2.98
-33.84
-49.76
-10.97
EBIT growth
3.16
-47.71
-55.55
-17.91
Net profit growth
22.92
-55.35
-61.41
-23.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
61.85
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
61.85
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,258.65
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,339.9
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,661.15
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
471.4
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
904.85
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A V Palaniswamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Aravinthan
Whole-time Director
Amburose Panath Anitha
Managing Director
Jayaram Govindarajan
Independent Director
Chenniappan Selvakumar
Independent Director
Susheela Baiakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by National Fittings Ltd
Summary
National Fittings Limited (Formerly known Interfit Techno Products Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 Apr.93 to set up a plant at Kaniyur, Tamilnadu. Phase-I of the project commenced production in Jan.95 to manufacture stainless steel pipe fittings with an installed capacity of 2.4 lac pieces. While implementing phase I, the company, sensing export market for stainless steel ball valves, expanded the manufacturing facilities by adding additional building and machinery under phase II. In Phase II, the company integrated forward into stainless steel ball valves (1200 tpa) to give value-addition to the castings it manufactures. The company raised Rs 165 lac to meet the expansion cost by floating an equity issue in Sep.95. The commercial production of ball valves was commenced by the end of May 1996. The Company manufacture and sells SG Iron Grooved and Screwed Pipe Fittings, Stainless Pipe Fittings and Ball Valves for industrial and non-industrial applications. It has a proposal to issue 32,50,000 equity shares of the company to its promoters M/s Interfit India Ltd.The Scheme of Amalgamation of Interfit India Limited (IIL) and Merit Industries Limited (MIL) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Chennai Bench on 25th March, 2019 and the Scheme was given effect to on 29th March, 2019.
Read More
The National Fittings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Fittings Ltd is ₹120.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Fittings Ltd is 28.81 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Fittings Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹165.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.41%, 3 Years at 35.44%, 1 Year at -13.10%, 6 Month at -1.18%, 3 Month at 1.14% and 1 Month at 2.99%.
