National Fittings Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
61.85
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
61.85
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.53
Total Income
64.38
Total Expenditure
48.99
PBIDT
15.39
Interest
1.57
PBDT
13.82
Depreciation
1.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
4.07
Deferred Tax
0.39
Reported Profit After Tax
7.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
8.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.88
PBDTM(%)
22.34
PATM(%)
12.14
