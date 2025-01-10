National Fittings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.08
9.08
9.08
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
2
Reserves
50.27
45.86
42.52
42.26
Net Worth
59.35
54.94
51.6
53.34
Minority Interest
Debt
15.38
20.25
18.32
14.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.95
3.21
2.75
2.57
Total Liabilities
77.68
78.4
72.67
70.5
Fixed Assets
50.1
50.67
48.32
46.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.23
2.26
2.02
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.48
14.84
11.95
11.27
Inventories
14.56
15.57
15.47
12.16
Inventory Days
86.77
Sundry Debtors
5.82
5.69
4.8
4.15
Debtor Days
29.61
Other Current Assets
4.67
4.4
4.03
5.64
Sundry Creditors
-4.78
-6.85
-8.7
-6.51
Creditor Days
46.45
Other Current Liabilities
-5.79
-3.97
-3.65
-4.17
Cash
10.86
10.65
10.38
11.09
Total Assets
77.67
78.42
72.67
70.5
