iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Fittings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

133
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fittings Ltd

National Fitting FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.34

1.5

4.46

12.21

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.43

-2.64

-2.68

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.16

-1.47

-4.46

Working capital

-1.33

-4.79

1.53

4.65

Other operating items

Operating

-2.3

-5.88

1.87

9.71

Capital expenditure

2.06

1.91

7.74

32.38

Free cash flow

-0.24

-3.97

9.61

42.09

Equity raised

79.23

80.51

76.31

54.49

Investing

-0.17

-0.06

-0.06

0.57

Financing

-2.43

-4.5

3.69

12.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.39

71.97

89.56

109.88

National Fitting : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fittings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.