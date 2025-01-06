National Fittings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.34
1.5
4.46
12.21
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.43
-2.64
-2.68
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.16
-1.47
-4.46
Working capital
-1.33
-4.79
1.53
4.65
Other operating items
Operating
-2.3
-5.88
1.87
9.71
Capital expenditure
2.06
1.91
7.74
32.38
Free cash flow
-0.24
-3.97
9.61
42.09
Equity raised
79.23
80.51
76.31
54.49
Investing
-0.17
-0.06
-0.06
0.57
Financing
-2.43
-4.5
3.69
12.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.39
71.97
89.56
109.88
