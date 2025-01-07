Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.14
56.85
58.03
61.92
yoy growth (%)
-10.03
-2.04
-6.28
-7.8
Raw materials
-18.36
-17.06
-18.73
-15.61
As % of sales
35.9
30.02
32.28
25.2
Employee costs
-7.6
-9.61
-9
-7.53
As % of sales
14.87
16.91
15.51
12.16
Other costs
-20.43
-25.56
-23.33
-24.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.95
44.96
40.21
40.27
Operating profit
4.73
4.59
6.95
13.84
OPM
9.26
8.09
11.97
22.35
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.43
-2.64
-2.68
Interest expense
-0.98
-1.72
-1.71
-1.68
Other income
1.21
1.06
1.87
2.74
Profit before tax
2.34
1.5
4.46
12.21
Taxes
-0.7
-0.16
-1.47
-4.46
Tax rate
-30.13
-11.07
-33.06
-36.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.64
1.33
2.99
7.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.64
1.33
2.99
7.75
yoy growth (%)
22.92
-55.35
-61.41
-23.59
NPM
3.2
2.34
5.15
12.51
