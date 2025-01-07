iifl-logo-icon 1
National Fittings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.95
(3.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fittings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.14

56.85

58.03

61.92

yoy growth (%)

-10.03

-2.04

-6.28

-7.8

Raw materials

-18.36

-17.06

-18.73

-15.61

As % of sales

35.9

30.02

32.28

25.2

Employee costs

-7.6

-9.61

-9

-7.53

As % of sales

14.87

16.91

15.51

12.16

Other costs

-20.43

-25.56

-23.33

-24.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.95

44.96

40.21

40.27

Operating profit

4.73

4.59

6.95

13.84

OPM

9.26

8.09

11.97

22.35

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.43

-2.64

-2.68

Interest expense

-0.98

-1.72

-1.71

-1.68

Other income

1.21

1.06

1.87

2.74

Profit before tax

2.34

1.5

4.46

12.21

Taxes

-0.7

-0.16

-1.47

-4.46

Tax rate

-30.13

-11.07

-33.06

-36.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.64

1.33

2.99

7.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.64

1.33

2.99

7.75

yoy growth (%)

22.92

-55.35

-61.41

-23.59

NPM

3.2

2.34

5.15

12.51

