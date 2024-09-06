|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|We are submitting the Scrutinizers Report on the e-voting results on the business transacted at 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company being held on 06.09.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary The Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 31.06.2024 at 10.30 AM at the registered office of the Company. We are submitting the proceedings of the AGM S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) AGM 06/09/2024 We are submitting the abstract of the e-voting results of the business transacted at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders being held on 06.09.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
