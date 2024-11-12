Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results National Fittings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) We are submitting the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting dated 12.11.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary We are submitting the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30.09.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

National Fittings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2) To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair S Aravinthan We are submitting un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24.07.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary With reference to the above we wish tom inform that 1) Mr Jayaram Govindarajan has been appointed as Managing Director of the company with effective from 24.07.2024 2) the designation of Mr A V Palaniswamy has been changed from Managing Director to Non Executive and Non-Independent Director S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

National Fittings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 2) Recommendation of Dividend if any 3) any other matter with the permission of chair S Aravinthan Company Secretary The Board of Directors at their meeting dated 27.05.2024 recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity shares for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 S Aravinthan Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024