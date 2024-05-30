To, The Members of

M/s NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

New Delhi

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Statement of Change in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Company Act 2013, Our responsibilities under those Standard are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express and form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistence with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash flows and the Statement of Change in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Our Opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statement, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the others auditors and the financial statement / financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable:

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statement;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial Statement have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure C; our report express an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has no pending litigations having impact on its financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts which may lead to any foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

e. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For R K Govil & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 000748C Sd/- Place: New Delhi Ashish Goel Dated: 30.05.2024 Partner Membership No.418425 UDIN: 24418425BKCOWS4675

Annexure ‘A to Auditors Report Responsibilities for Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion forgery intentional omissions misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entity or business activities to express an opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statement. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statement of such entries included in the financial statement of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entity included in the Standalone Ind AS financial Statement.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For R K Govil & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 000748C Sd/- Place: New Delhi Ashish Goel Dated: 30.05.2024 Partner Membership No.418425 UDIN: 24418425BKCOWS4675

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in our Report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the management has physically verified all the fixed assets during the year, in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. However the title deeds of immovable properties have not been produced before us for the verification.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(2) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Also it is explained that, no discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) As explained to us, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(3) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register required to be maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(6) In our opinion, Company is not required to maintain cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 4 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

(7) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Service Tax, Sales-tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Cess and other aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(8) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(9) A. Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan to any bank or government, debenture holder or any financial institutional borrowing during the year. B. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; C. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained, D. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. E. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, F. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(10) A. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable. B. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(11) A. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. B. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; C. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

(12) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(14) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(15) A. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; B. The Internal Audit has been carried out during the year;

(16) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(17) A. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. B. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, C. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. D. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have not more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(18) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(19) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(20) On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(21) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

(22) The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

For R K Govil & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 000748C Sd/- Place: New Delhi Ashish Goel Dated: 30.05.2024 Partner Membership No.418425 UDIN: 24418425BKCOWS4675

Annexure “C” to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of National General Industries Ltd (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.