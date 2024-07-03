iifl-logo-icon 1
National General Industries Ltd Share Price

66.99
(-0.01%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.99
  • Day's High66.99
  • 52 Wk High93.54
  • Prev. Close67
  • Day's Low66.99
  • 52 Wk Low 56
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E25.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.72
  • EPS2.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

National General Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

66.99

Prev. Close

67

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

66.99

Day's Low

66.99

52 Week's High

93.54

52 Week's Low

56

Book Value

66.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.05

P/E

25.38

EPS

2.64

Divi. Yield

0

National General Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

National General Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National General Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.61%

Non-Promoter- 34.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National General Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.67

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.86

25.22

24.78

24.07

Net Worth

34.54

29.9

29.45

28.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.57

19.4

17.87

15.78

yoy growth (%)

-4.25

8.55

13.24

-12.69

Raw materials

-16.13

-16.21

-13.85

-12.11

As % of sales

86.87

83.58

77.5

76.73

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.15

-1.35

-0.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.67

-0.92

0.82

0.74

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.5

-0.47

-0.53

Tax paid

0.13

0.03

-0.14

0.05

Working capital

0.47

-2.13

0.31

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.25

8.55

13.24

-12.69

Op profit growth

32

-144.44

8.81

-65.36

EBIT growth

-948.37

-169.62

5.11

-69.02

Net profit growth

-751.57

-231.31

-15.78

-46.32

No Record Found

National General Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National General Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Pawan Kumar Modi

Director

Vasu Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana Gupta

Independent Director

Anirudh Vimalkumar Goenka

Independent Director

Anantshri Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjana Bharat

Director

Manhar Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National General Industries Ltd

Summary

National General Industries Limited commenced operations as a sole proprietorship concern in 1967 by Ashok Kumar Gupta, which then was converted into a partnership firm in 1986. The Firm was in the business of rolling constructional steels. A Private Limited Company, National General Industries Pvt. Ltd, was incorporated in Jan.87 to take over the business of the joint stock company. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.93. In 1987-88, the Original Promoters transferred majority of their shareholding in favour of A K Modi, P K Modi and their family members.When the present promoters took over the Management of the Company, a 450 mm rolling mill and a 250 mm rolling mill were in operation. The production capacity was 9600 tpa. A 300 mm rolling mill was installed in Sep.94, replacing the 250 mm rolling mill and also modified the billet re-heating furnace, which enhanced the capacity to 15,000 tpa. The company replaced the 300 mm rolling mill with a 325 mm rolling mill in May 95. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of steel from its manufacturing facilities located at Ghaziabad.An expansion-cum-diversification project was undertaken by the company in 1995-96, to expand the capacity of the rolling mills from 15,000 tpa to 33,000 tpa and setting up a forging unit with a capacity of 2240 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project and to augment long term working capital. The Company commenced
Company FAQs

What is the National General Industries Ltd share price today?

The National General Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of National General Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National General Industries Ltd is ₹37.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National General Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National General Industries Ltd is 25.38 and 1.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National General Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National General Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National General Industries Ltd is ₹56 and ₹93.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National General Industries Ltd?

National General Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.84%, 3 Years at -46.83%, 1 Year at -18.72%, 6 Month at -8.25%, 3 Month at 3.06% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National General Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National General Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.38 %

