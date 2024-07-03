Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹66.99
Prev. Close₹67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹66.99
Day's Low₹66.99
52 Week's High₹93.54
52 Week's Low₹56
Book Value₹66.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.05
P/E25.38
EPS2.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.67
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.86
25.22
24.78
24.07
Net Worth
34.54
29.9
29.45
28.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.57
19.4
17.87
15.78
yoy growth (%)
-4.25
8.55
13.24
-12.69
Raw materials
-16.13
-16.21
-13.85
-12.11
As % of sales
86.87
83.58
77.5
76.73
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.15
-1.35
-0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.67
-0.92
0.82
0.74
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.5
-0.47
-0.53
Tax paid
0.13
0.03
-0.14
0.05
Working capital
0.47
-2.13
0.31
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.25
8.55
13.24
-12.69
Op profit growth
32
-144.44
8.81
-65.36
EBIT growth
-948.37
-169.62
5.11
-69.02
Net profit growth
-751.57
-231.31
-15.78
-46.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Pawan Kumar Modi
Director
Vasu Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Gupta
Independent Director
Anirudh Vimalkumar Goenka
Independent Director
Anantshri Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjana Bharat
Director
Manhar Modi
Reports by National General Industries Ltd
Summary
National General Industries Limited commenced operations as a sole proprietorship concern in 1967 by Ashok Kumar Gupta, which then was converted into a partnership firm in 1986. The Firm was in the business of rolling constructional steels. A Private Limited Company, National General Industries Pvt. Ltd, was incorporated in Jan.87 to take over the business of the joint stock company. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.93. In 1987-88, the Original Promoters transferred majority of their shareholding in favour of A K Modi, P K Modi and their family members.When the present promoters took over the Management of the Company, a 450 mm rolling mill and a 250 mm rolling mill were in operation. The production capacity was 9600 tpa. A 300 mm rolling mill was installed in Sep.94, replacing the 250 mm rolling mill and also modified the billet re-heating furnace, which enhanced the capacity to 15,000 tpa. The company replaced the 300 mm rolling mill with a 325 mm rolling mill in May 95. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of steel from its manufacturing facilities located at Ghaziabad.An expansion-cum-diversification project was undertaken by the company in 1995-96, to expand the capacity of the rolling mills from 15,000 tpa to 33,000 tpa and setting up a forging unit with a capacity of 2240 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project and to augment long term working capital. The Company commenced
Read More
The National General Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National General Industries Ltd is ₹37.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National General Industries Ltd is 25.38 and 1.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National General Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National General Industries Ltd is ₹56 and ₹93.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
National General Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.84%, 3 Years at -46.83%, 1 Year at -18.72%, 6 Month at -8.25%, 3 Month at 3.06% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
