|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for release of Unaudited FInancial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Audited Results Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited FInancial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
