iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National General Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.32
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National General Industries Ltd

Natl. Gen. Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.67

-0.92

0.82

0.74

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.5

-0.47

-0.53

Tax paid

0.13

0.03

-0.14

0.05

Working capital

0.47

-2.13

0.31

0.12

Other operating items

Operating

5.85

-3.52

0.51

0.39

Capital expenditure

-6.76

0.28

-0.8

0.05

Free cash flow

-0.9

-3.24

-0.29

0.45

Equity raised

35.92

37.7

36.63

33.17

Investing

1.25

-0.47

0.96

2.83

Financing

0.42

-0.41

0.04

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.69

33.56

37.34

36.5

Natl. Gen. Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National General Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.