National General Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.67
-0.92
0.82
0.74
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.5
-0.47
-0.53
Tax paid
0.13
0.03
-0.14
0.05
Working capital
0.47
-2.13
0.31
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
5.85
-3.52
0.51
0.39
Capital expenditure
-6.76
0.28
-0.8
0.05
Free cash flow
-0.9
-3.24
-0.29
0.45
Equity raised
35.92
37.7
36.63
33.17
Investing
1.25
-0.47
0.96
2.83
Financing
0.42
-0.41
0.04
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.69
33.56
37.34
36.5
