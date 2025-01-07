Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.57
19.4
17.87
15.78
yoy growth (%)
-4.25
8.55
13.24
-12.69
Raw materials
-16.13
-16.21
-13.85
-12.11
As % of sales
86.87
83.58
77.5
76.73
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.15
-1.35
-0.87
As % of sales
6.04
0.78
7.58
5.54
Other costs
-2
-3.55
-1.48
-1.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.79
18.32
8.32
10.86
Operating profit
-0.69
-0.52
1.17
1.08
OPM
-3.71
-2.69
6.58
6.85
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.5
-0.47
-0.53
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.24
-0.16
-0.19
Other income
6.93
0.34
0.27
0.38
Profit before tax
5.67
-0.92
0.82
0.74
Taxes
0.13
0.03
-0.14
0.05
Tax rate
2.31
-3.98
-17.33
7.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.8
-0.89
0.67
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.8
-0.89
0.67
0.8
yoy growth (%)
-751.57
-231.31
-15.78
-46.32
NPM
31.24
-4.59
3.79
5.1
