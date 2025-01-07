iifl-logo-icon 1
National General Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.05
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.57

19.4

17.87

15.78

yoy growth (%)

-4.25

8.55

13.24

-12.69

Raw materials

-16.13

-16.21

-13.85

-12.11

As % of sales

86.87

83.58

77.5

76.73

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.15

-1.35

-0.87

As % of sales

6.04

0.78

7.58

5.54

Other costs

-2

-3.55

-1.48

-1.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.79

18.32

8.32

10.86

Operating profit

-0.69

-0.52

1.17

1.08

OPM

-3.71

-2.69

6.58

6.85

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.5

-0.47

-0.53

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.24

-0.16

-0.19

Other income

6.93

0.34

0.27

0.38

Profit before tax

5.67

-0.92

0.82

0.74

Taxes

0.13

0.03

-0.14

0.05

Tax rate

2.31

-3.98

-17.33

7.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.8

-0.89

0.67

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.8

-0.89

0.67

0.8

yoy growth (%)

-751.57

-231.31

-15.78

-46.32

NPM

31.24

-4.59

3.79

5.1

