National General Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.67
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.86
25.22
24.78
24.07
Net Worth
34.54
29.9
29.45
28.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1.41
1.6
2.33
2.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.52
1.09
1.01
0.76
Total Liabilities
37.47
32.59
32.79
31.69
Fixed Assets
3.83
3.59
3.81
3.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.35
10.69
10.63
10.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.03
Networking Capital
13.21
18.24
18.19
17.33
Inventories
0.92
1.6
2.63
2.71
Inventory Days
53.24
Sundry Debtors
1.25
1.29
0.88
1.27
Debtor Days
24.95
Other Current Assets
11.92
16.31
15.82
14.93
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.56
-0.81
-1.24
Creditor Days
24.36
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.4
-0.33
-0.34
Cash
0.06
0.03
0.15
0.28
Total Assets
37.48
32.58
32.8
31.69
