National General Industries Ltd Summary

National General Industries Limited commenced operations as a sole proprietorship concern in 1967 by Ashok Kumar Gupta, which then was converted into a partnership firm in 1986. The Firm was in the business of rolling constructional steels. A Private Limited Company, National General Industries Pvt. Ltd, was incorporated in Jan.87 to take over the business of the joint stock company. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.93. In 1987-88, the Original Promoters transferred majority of their shareholding in favour of A K Modi, P K Modi and their family members.When the present promoters took over the Management of the Company, a 450 mm rolling mill and a 250 mm rolling mill were in operation. The production capacity was 9600 tpa. A 300 mm rolling mill was installed in Sep.94, replacing the 250 mm rolling mill and also modified the billet re-heating furnace, which enhanced the capacity to 15,000 tpa. The company replaced the 300 mm rolling mill with a 325 mm rolling mill in May 95. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of steel from its manufacturing facilities located at Ghaziabad.An expansion-cum-diversification project was undertaken by the company in 1995-96, to expand the capacity of the rolling mills from 15,000 tpa to 33,000 tpa and setting up a forging unit with a capacity of 2240 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project and to augment long term working capital. The Company commenced commercial production of New Steel Casting Unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan effective on 5th April, 2010.