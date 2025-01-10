To the Members of

National Plastic Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of National Plastic Industries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (hereinafter referred to as “Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as “SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of The Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as “ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of The Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of The Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV.(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. Company had not declared any dividend for the previous year and accordingly section 123 of the Act is not applicable and accordingly nothing is reportable under this clause. Further the Board of Directors have not proposed any dividend for the year. VI. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report 31st March 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, we report the following:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) These Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals (annually at the year-end). In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us during the financial year ending March 2024 no significant discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, title deeds of immovable properties and lease agreements of leasehold property are generally in the name of the Company except in one solitary case as explained below;

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Freehold Land - Kashimira Rs.8,86,603 Steel Fab Engineering Corporation No Full year Land mutation pending.

(d) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year end.

(e) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year (annually at the year-end). In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In respect of stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us Company has been sanctioned working capital limits more than five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements submitted by the Company with such banks are specified in Annexure 1.

Quarter Ending Debtors as per Bank Submission Debtors as per Audited Books Difference Reasons April 23 to June 23 16,77,47,033 16,75,03,544 2,43,489 Vendors temporarily classified as Sundry Debtors to enable raising of Credit Notes thereafter regrouped post submission. July 23 to Sep 23 14,49,24,583 14,46,78,144 2,46,439 Oct 23 to Dec 23 14,64,29,570 14,61,41,353 2,88,218 Jan 24 to Mar 24 18,47,37,644 18,44,28,282 3,09,362 Bad Debts written off at the yearend post submission.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, paragraphs 3 (iii) (a),(b),(c),(d),(e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 & Section 186 of the Act respectively. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Company is required to maintain the books of accounts as required under the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act and get the same audited for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Income-tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute barring the below mentioned.

Sr. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Year to which it pertains Amount 1. Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Interest Commissioner (Appeals), Surat 2000-01, 2001,02 & 2002-03 Rs.3,51,433 2. Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Modvat CESTAT East Zone Tribunal, Kolkata 2010-11 to 2013-14 Rs.22,93,417 3. Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Nellore Division GST & Interest Deputy Commissioner of Central Tax Nellore CGST Division 2017-18 Rs.82,23,320

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not surrendered or disclosed any income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which were not recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture accordingly the requirements of clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture accordingly the requirements of clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, accordingly the requirements of clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, accordingly the requirements of clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company u/s 406 of the Act, read with the Nidhi Rules, 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 - Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit were considered by us in determining the nature, extent, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, para 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly para 3 (xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, para 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities exiting at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

(xx) The threshold of either of Net Worth of Rs.500 crores or Turnover of Rs.1,000 crores or Net Profit of Rs.5 crores has not crossed in the financial year and accordingly section 135 is not applicable to the Company. As a result, the clauses 3(xx)(a) & (b) are not applicable to the Company (xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have any subsidiaries or holding Company / Companies there is no consolidation requirements for the financial year. Accordingly, clause (xxi) is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial statements of National Plastic Industries Limited 31st March 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Paragraph (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.