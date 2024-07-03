iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Plastic Industries Ltd Share Price

65.62
(0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:23:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.25
  • Day's High66.41
  • 52 Wk High88.31
  • Prev. Close65.61
  • Day's Low65.62
  • 52 Wk Low 53
  • Turnover (lac)2.7
  • P/E36.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.05
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

National Plastic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

66.25

Prev. Close

65.61

Turnover(Lac.)

2.7

Day's High

66.41

Day's Low

65.62

52 Week's High

88.31

52 Week's Low

53

Book Value

43.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.91

P/E

36.05

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

National Plastic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

National Plastic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

National Plastic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

National Plastic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.13

9.13

9.13

9.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.91

27.16

22.77

20.7

Net Worth

38.04

36.29

31.9

29.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.44

114.19

105.39

94.35

yoy growth (%)

-33.05

8.34

11.7

-5

Raw materials

-48.88

-81.56

-68.72

-61.19

As % of sales

63.94

71.42

65.2

64.85

Employee costs

-5.41

-6.38

-5.81

-4.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.46

1.63

4.23

3.01

Depreciation

-2.62

-2.89

-2.53

-2.11

Tax paid

0.91

0.48

-0.98

-3.02

Working capital

3.87

3.51

5.86

-0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.05

8.34

11.7

-5

Op profit growth

-5.79

-42.12

35.85

-25.9

EBIT growth

-12.24

-37.43

34.02

-31.76

Net profit growth

12.49

-35.04

-21,306.39

-100.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

National Plastic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Plastic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Paresh V Parekh

Joint Managing Director

Ketan V Parekh

Whole-time Director

Harsh Parekh

Independent Director

D Puranchandra Rao

Independent Director

Bimal Parekh

Independent Director

Vipul Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Jain

Independent Director

Ranganayaki Rangachari

Executive Director

Mishaal K. Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Plastic Industries Ltd

Summary

National Plastic Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 17, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name National Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to National Plastic Industries Ltd. The Company is a part of National Group of Company and is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of TV trolleys, computer trolleys, shoe racks, and wall units.It offers a choice of over 60 models to suit all applications and all kinds of budgets. It produce plastic crates for the beverage industry, which includes customers like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury Schweppes. They have their sales and marketing offices at Bhatinda, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Trichy and Gurgaon.In August 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance a Rs 15.12 crore project for manufacturing various injection-moulded products. The project went on stream even before the public issue. They expanded their Plastic Houseware products to 7000 TPA.The Company then took a quantum leap and commenced the commercial production of Molded Furniture in 1994 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Today National Molded Furniture is available thro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the National Plastic Industries Ltd share price today?

The National Plastic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹59.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Plastic Industries Ltd is 36.05 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Plastic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plastic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹53 and ₹88.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Plastic Industries Ltd?

National Plastic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.81%, 3 Years at 9.05%, 1 Year at 19.36%, 6 Month at 0.21%, 3 Month at -1.72% and 1 Month at -2.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Plastic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Plastic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR National Plastic Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.