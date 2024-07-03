Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹66.25
Prev. Close₹65.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.7
Day's High₹66.41
Day's Low₹65.62
52 Week's High₹88.31
52 Week's Low₹53
Book Value₹43.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.91
P/E36.05
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.13
9.13
9.13
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.91
27.16
22.77
20.7
Net Worth
38.04
36.29
31.9
29.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.44
114.19
105.39
94.35
yoy growth (%)
-33.05
8.34
11.7
-5
Raw materials
-48.88
-81.56
-68.72
-61.19
As % of sales
63.94
71.42
65.2
64.85
Employee costs
-5.41
-6.38
-5.81
-4.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.46
1.63
4.23
3.01
Depreciation
-2.62
-2.89
-2.53
-2.11
Tax paid
0.91
0.48
-0.98
-3.02
Working capital
3.87
3.51
5.86
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.05
8.34
11.7
-5
Op profit growth
-5.79
-42.12
35.85
-25.9
EBIT growth
-12.24
-37.43
34.02
-31.76
Net profit growth
12.49
-35.04
-21,306.39
-100.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Paresh V Parekh
Joint Managing Director
Ketan V Parekh
Whole-time Director
Harsh Parekh
Independent Director
D Puranchandra Rao
Independent Director
Bimal Parekh
Independent Director
Vipul Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Jain
Independent Director
Ranganayaki Rangachari
Executive Director
Mishaal K. Parekh
Reports by National Plastic Industries Ltd
Summary
National Plastic Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 17, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name National Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to National Plastic Industries Ltd. The Company is a part of National Group of Company and is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of TV trolleys, computer trolleys, shoe racks, and wall units.It offers a choice of over 60 models to suit all applications and all kinds of budgets. It produce plastic crates for the beverage industry, which includes customers like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury Schweppes. They have their sales and marketing offices at Bhatinda, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Trichy and Gurgaon.In August 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance a Rs 15.12 crore project for manufacturing various injection-moulded products. The project went on stream even before the public issue. They expanded their Plastic Houseware products to 7000 TPA.The Company then took a quantum leap and commenced the commercial production of Molded Furniture in 1994 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Today National Molded Furniture is available thro
Read More
The National Plastic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹59.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Plastic Industries Ltd is 36.05 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plastic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹53 and ₹88.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Plastic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.81%, 3 Years at 9.05%, 1 Year at 19.36%, 6 Month at 0.21%, 3 Month at -1.72% and 1 Month at -2.26%.
