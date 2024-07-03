Summary

National Plastic Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 17, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name National Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to National Plastic Industries Ltd. The Company is a part of National Group of Company and is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of TV trolleys, computer trolleys, shoe racks, and wall units.It offers a choice of over 60 models to suit all applications and all kinds of budgets. It produce plastic crates for the beverage industry, which includes customers like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury Schweppes. They have their sales and marketing offices at Bhatinda, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Trichy and Gurgaon.In August 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance a Rs 15.12 crore project for manufacturing various injection-moulded products. The project went on stream even before the public issue. They expanded their Plastic Houseware products to 7000 TPA.The Company then took a quantum leap and commenced the commercial production of Molded Furniture in 1994 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Today National Molded Furniture is available thro

