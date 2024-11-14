Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept. 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th Nov. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited FR for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Internal Audit Report 3. Limited review Report 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Bimal Jasvantlal Parekh as Independent Director 5. Postal Ballot Notice Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. b) To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023 - 2024. c) To fix the day date time and place for holding the 37th (Thirty seventh) Annual General Meeting of the Company. d) To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. a) Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company thereon, for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration in respect of the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024