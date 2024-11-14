iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plastic Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Natl. Plastic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept. 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th Nov. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited FR for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Internal Audit Report 3. Limited review Report 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Bimal Jasvantlal Parekh as Independent Director 5. Postal Ballot Notice Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. b) To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023 - 2024. c) To fix the day date time and place for holding the 37th (Thirty seventh) Annual General Meeting of the Company. d) To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. a) Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company thereon, for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration in respect of the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 12th February 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

