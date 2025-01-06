National Plastic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.46
1.63
4.23
3.01
Depreciation
-2.62
-2.89
-2.53
-2.11
Tax paid
0.91
0.48
-0.98
-3.02
Working capital
3.87
3.51
5.86
-0.52
Other operating items
Operating
3.61
2.72
6.58
-2.66
Capital expenditure
2.89
6.43
3.23
8.25
Free cash flow
6.5
9.15
9.82
5.58
Equity raised
36.6
32.84
27.71
29.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.61
20.74
27.31
26.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0.91
0.91
Net in cash
73.72
62.74
65.75
61.92
