National Plastic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Natl. Plastic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.46

1.63

4.23

3.01

Depreciation

-2.62

-2.89

-2.53

-2.11

Tax paid

0.91

0.48

-0.98

-3.02

Working capital

3.87

3.51

5.86

-0.52

Other operating items

Operating

3.61

2.72

6.58

-2.66

Capital expenditure

2.89

6.43

3.23

8.25

Free cash flow

6.5

9.15

9.82

5.58

Equity raised

36.6

32.84

27.71

29.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.61

20.74

27.31

26.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0.91

0.91

Net in cash

73.72

62.74

65.75

61.92

