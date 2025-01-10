National Plastic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.13
9.13
9.13
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.91
27.16
22.77
20.7
Net Worth
38.04
36.29
31.9
29.83
Minority Interest
Debt
41.14
40.04
47.18
47.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.51
2.31
1.57
2.6
Total Liabilities
83.69
78.64
80.65
79.63
Fixed Assets
30.81
30.22
32.69
34.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.11
48.24
47.71
41.93
Inventories
26.33
26.19
30.35
25.96
Inventory Days
123.94
Sundry Debtors
18.16
25.64
20.66
20.88
Debtor Days
99.69
Other Current Assets
11.51
12.11
10.17
9.5
Sundry Creditors
-6.56
-7.18
-5.88
-8.81
Creditor Days
42.06
Other Current Liabilities
-9.33
-8.52
-7.59
-5.6
Cash
12.57
0.19
0.24
3
Total Assets
83.69
78.65
80.64
79.64
