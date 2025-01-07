iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plastic Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.26
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.44

114.19

105.39

94.35

yoy growth (%)

-33.05

8.34

11.7

-5

Raw materials

-48.88

-81.56

-68.72

-61.19

As % of sales

63.94

71.42

65.2

64.85

Employee costs

-5.41

-6.38

-5.81

-4.99

As % of sales

7.08

5.59

5.52

5.29

Other costs

-16.65

-20.4

-20.77

-20.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.78

17.87

19.71

21.98

Operating profit

5.49

5.83

10.08

7.42

OPM

7.19

5.11

9.56

7.86

Depreciation

-2.62

-2.89

-2.53

-2.11

Interest expense

-2.77

-3.19

-3.47

-2.74

Other income

1.36

1.88

0.16

0.45

Profit before tax

1.46

1.63

4.23

3.01

Taxes

0.91

0.48

-0.98

-3.02

Tax rate

62.46

29.42

-23.16

-100.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.37

2.11

3.25

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.37

2.11

3.25

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

12.49

-35.04

-21,306.39

-100.77

NPM

3.1

1.84

3.08

-0.01

