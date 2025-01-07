Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.44
114.19
105.39
94.35
yoy growth (%)
-33.05
8.34
11.7
-5
Raw materials
-48.88
-81.56
-68.72
-61.19
As % of sales
63.94
71.42
65.2
64.85
Employee costs
-5.41
-6.38
-5.81
-4.99
As % of sales
7.08
5.59
5.52
5.29
Other costs
-16.65
-20.4
-20.77
-20.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.78
17.87
19.71
21.98
Operating profit
5.49
5.83
10.08
7.42
OPM
7.19
5.11
9.56
7.86
Depreciation
-2.62
-2.89
-2.53
-2.11
Interest expense
-2.77
-3.19
-3.47
-2.74
Other income
1.36
1.88
0.16
0.45
Profit before tax
1.46
1.63
4.23
3.01
Taxes
0.91
0.48
-0.98
-3.02
Tax rate
62.46
29.42
-23.16
-100.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.37
2.11
3.25
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.37
2.11
3.25
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
12.49
-35.04
-21,306.39
-100.77
NPM
3.1
1.84
3.08
-0.01
