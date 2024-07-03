National Plastic Industries Ltd Summary

National Plastic Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 17, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name National Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to National Plastic Industries Ltd. The Company is a part of National Group of Company and is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of TV trolleys, computer trolleys, shoe racks, and wall units.It offers a choice of over 60 models to suit all applications and all kinds of budgets. It produce plastic crates for the beverage industry, which includes customers like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury Schweppes. They have their sales and marketing offices at Bhatinda, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Trichy and Gurgaon.In August 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance a Rs 15.12 crore project for manufacturing various injection-moulded products. The project went on stream even before the public issue. They expanded their Plastic Houseware products to 7000 TPA.The Company then took a quantum leap and commenced the commercial production of Molded Furniture in 1994 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Today National Molded Furniture is available throughout India and has been widely accepted by both traders as well as consumers. National has a varied range of products that can suit all applications and different kinds of budgets. Consumers prefer National Molded Furniture for its quality, color and finishing.During the year 1998-99, the company introduced 8 new models of chairs and 3 new models of tables & stools. During the year 2001-02, they introduced 4 new models of chairs and 1 new model of stool.In March 2006, the company successfully entered into retail segment with the launch of Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of T.V. Trolley, Computer Trolley, Shoe Rack and Wall Units. These products were launched at Pune, Mumbai & Ahmedabad.In October 2008, the company sold their undertaking comprising of land and building situated at Thane. During the year 2009-10, the company opened two more branches to sell their products.In Silvassa and Patna, the Company in 2022, employed the use of state of the art machinery, equipment and robotic systems. In these two factories, the manufacturing of plastic molded furniture and household products took place. At the Nellore Plant, it started a new product line - PVC Flooring Mats - which is under a different brand name called - INSTA.