To the Members of

M/s National Plastic Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of National Plastic Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, Other total Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the year ended on that date

Basic for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report :

key audit matter description our response 1. accounting for discounts, incentives and Volume rebates Our principal procedures included: Refer to Note 2.8 (Material Accounting Policies), Note 2.9 (Revenue recognised &related disclosures) to the Ind-AS financial statements. Assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies, including those related to discounts, incentives and volume rebates by comparing with the applicable Ind AS. Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives and volume rebates earned by customers on the sale of the Companys products. Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of controls over recognition and measurement criteria and adequacy of discounts, incentives and volume rebates. The Company makes estimates of discounts, incentives and volume rebates on sales made during the year, which is considered to be material and involves a significant amount of complexity and judgement. Comparing the discounts, incentives and volume rebates with the prior year and, where relevant, performed further inquiries and testing. We reconciled a sample of discounts, incentives and volume rebate accruals to supporting documentation and assessed the appropriateness of the judgements applied, if any, including the methodology and inputs used in computing the values. Therefore, there is a significant risk of errors in arriving at discounts, incentives and volume rebates which may be material. We also assessed as to whether these discounts, incentives and volume rebates were appropriately accounted for in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management and Discussion Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i)of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication..

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b)In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi)below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 .

(c)The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d)In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e)On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) T he modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014

(g)With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) T he Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statement refer to Note 30 to the standalone financial statement.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) Management has represented that, a) to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer Note 41 (l)), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer Note 41 (m)) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub clause (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As per the information and explanation given by the management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note 36 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi)Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software programs for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and database level, which have operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for maintenance of recording employee master data and employee master data and employee data relating to attendance and leave which are recorded in a separate payroll processing software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with for software programs maintained by the Company where the audit trail feature was enabled.

The Company also uses third party software program for payroll processing, wherein the audit trail has been enabled at the application level. Audit trail data at the database level is available with the third party software service provider.

3) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Statement on matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020:

(I) a) A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physically verifying all the Property, Plant and Equipment at its plants / offices in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)a) As informed to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory [including inventory lying with third parties] at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed on such physical verification, were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company of the respective quarters and the difference, if any, is on account of explainable items and not material in nature.

(iii)a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, during the year, the Company:

i. Has not made investments in Companies. ii. Has not made investments in firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. iii. Has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans and security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the requirement to report under clauses (iii) (b) to (f) of para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the investments made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iv)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Investments made and Guarantee given, if any. The Company has not granted any loan or provided securities during the year.

(v)According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Therefore, the clause (v) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi)According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of products manufactured by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues payable including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs duty and Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs duty and Cess were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues outstanding of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs duty and Cess on account of any dispute other than the following :

Name of Statute Nature of dues FY to which the amount relates Amount involve (Rs in Lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs in lakhs) Amount unpaid (Rs in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending HPVAT Difference of tax rate 2014-15 2015-16 10.44 2.00 8.44 Himachal Pradesh Tax Tribunal

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) On the basis of verification of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, a) T he Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) T he Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) T he term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not utilized funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entities and persons on account to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out based upon the generally accepted audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the Management, and the representations obtained from the Management, no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information provided to us and records verified by us, the Secretarial Auditor have not filed report in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) T he Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, based on verification of the records and approvals of the Audit Committee, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) T he internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of this audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information provided to us and records verified by us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) T he Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

c) T he Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) T here is not Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) T he Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) T here has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 40 to the Standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31st March,2024 Referred to in our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of National Plastic Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

7. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.