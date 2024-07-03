iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plastic Technologies Ltd Share Price

390
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open404.8
  • Day's High404.8
  • 52 Wk High528.3
  • Prev. Close397.6
  • Day's Low380.05
  • 52 Wk Low 285
  • Turnover (lac)8.75
  • P/E27.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.46
  • EPS14.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)237.12
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

National Plastic Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

404.8

Prev. Close

397.6

Turnover(Lac.)

8.75

Day's High

404.8

Day's Low

380.05

52 Week's High

528.3

52 Week's Low

285

Book Value

77.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

237.12

P/E

27.53

EPS

14.44

Divi. Yield

0.25

National Plastic Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

National Plastic Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Plastic Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.02%

Non-Promoter- 33.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Plastic Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.01

29.29

23.33

19.73

Net Worth

43.09

35.37

29.41

25.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.7

88.05

65.31

65.11

yoy growth (%)

1.87

34.81

0.3

-10.24

Raw materials

-65.44

-61.03

-46.31

-45.92

As % of sales

72.96

69.31

70.91

70.52

Employee costs

-6.86

-7.41

-5.06

-5.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.67

2.98

1.32

0.76

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.3

-1.53

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.66

-0.47

-0.08

Working capital

9.9

2.3

3.25

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.87

34.81

0.3

-10.24

Op profit growth

-16.71

104.89

27.45

-39.49

EBIT growth

-18.49

90.19

19.47

-37.51

Net profit growth

-45.36

174.39

23.5

-51.07

No Record Found

National Plastic Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Plastic Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sudershan Parakh

Non Executive Director

Manju Parakh

Managing Director

Arihant Parakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Abishek

Independent Director

Deepa Venkat Ramani

Independent Director

Hemant Chordia

Whole Time Director

Venkatesan N

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Plastic Technologies Ltd

Summary

National Plastic Technologies Limited was incorporated in on May 12, 1989 with the name Hi-Tech Plastics Pvt Ltd. In December 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. In January 1995, the name of the company was changed to Arham Plastics Ltd and thereafter to National Plastic Technologies Limited in 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of injection moulded plastic products, primarily components for automobiles, computer peripherals, and consumer durables in India and internationally. The company is based in Chennai. Their plants are located in Chennai and Pondicherry.In September 1995, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance their expansion-cum-diversification programme involving the enhancement of the existing capacity to 1,900 tpa and also diversified into new plastic moulded products. In December 1995, they commenced commercial production of plastic moulded products. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new plant at Pondicherry for producing plastic moulded components.In March 2005, the company was awarded the prestigious TS 16949 certification by RWTUV Germany for their Chennai plant. The TS 16949 certification is a global standard for manufacture of automobile components. They were already holding ISO 9002 certification from RWTUV for both Chennai and Pondicherry plants.During the year 2006-07, the company set up a new unit at Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh for catering to the requirements of IT industry.
Company FAQs

What is the National Plastic Technologies Ltd share price today?

The National Plastic Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹390 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is ₹237.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is 27.53 and 5.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plastic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is ₹285 and ₹528.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Plastic Technologies Ltd?

National Plastic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 57.28%, 1 Year at -1.38%, 6 Month at -0.45%, 3 Month at -5.58% and 1 Month at 3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Plastic Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.98 %

