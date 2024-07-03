Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹404.8
Prev. Close₹397.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.75
Day's High₹404.8
Day's Low₹380.05
52 Week's High₹528.3
52 Week's Low₹285
Book Value₹77.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)237.12
P/E27.53
EPS14.44
Divi. Yield0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.01
29.29
23.33
19.73
Net Worth
43.09
35.37
29.41
25.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.7
88.05
65.31
65.11
yoy growth (%)
1.87
34.81
0.3
-10.24
Raw materials
-65.44
-61.03
-46.31
-45.92
As % of sales
72.96
69.31
70.91
70.52
Employee costs
-6.86
-7.41
-5.06
-5.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.67
2.98
1.32
0.76
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.3
-1.53
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.66
-0.47
-0.08
Working capital
9.9
2.3
3.25
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.87
34.81
0.3
-10.24
Op profit growth
-16.71
104.89
27.45
-39.49
EBIT growth
-18.49
90.19
19.47
-37.51
Net profit growth
-45.36
174.39
23.5
-51.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sudershan Parakh
Non Executive Director
Manju Parakh
Managing Director
Arihant Parakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Abishek
Independent Director
Deepa Venkat Ramani
Independent Director
Hemant Chordia
Whole Time Director
Venkatesan N
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by National Plastic Technologies Ltd
Summary
National Plastic Technologies Limited was incorporated in on May 12, 1989 with the name Hi-Tech Plastics Pvt Ltd. In December 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. In January 1995, the name of the company was changed to Arham Plastics Ltd and thereafter to National Plastic Technologies Limited in 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of injection moulded plastic products, primarily components for automobiles, computer peripherals, and consumer durables in India and internationally. The company is based in Chennai. Their plants are located in Chennai and Pondicherry.In September 1995, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance their expansion-cum-diversification programme involving the enhancement of the existing capacity to 1,900 tpa and also diversified into new plastic moulded products. In December 1995, they commenced commercial production of plastic moulded products. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new plant at Pondicherry for producing plastic moulded components.In March 2005, the company was awarded the prestigious TS 16949 certification by RWTUV Germany for their Chennai plant. The TS 16949 certification is a global standard for manufacture of automobile components. They were already holding ISO 9002 certification from RWTUV for both Chennai and Pondicherry plants.During the year 2006-07, the company set up a new unit at Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh for catering to the requirements of IT industry.
Read More
The National Plastic Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹390 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is ₹237.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is 27.53 and 5.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plastic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd is ₹285 and ₹528.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Plastic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 57.28%, 1 Year at -1.38%, 6 Month at -0.45%, 3 Month at -5.58% and 1 Month at 3.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.