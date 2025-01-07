Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.7
88.05
65.31
65.11
yoy growth (%)
1.87
34.81
0.3
-10.24
Raw materials
-65.44
-61.03
-46.31
-45.92
As % of sales
72.96
69.31
70.91
70.52
Employee costs
-6.86
-7.41
-5.06
-5.57
As % of sales
7.65
8.41
7.75
8.55
Other costs
-10.33
-11.13
-9.79
-10.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.52
12.64
15
15.92
Operating profit
7.05
8.47
4.13
3.24
OPM
7.86
9.62
6.33
4.98
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.3
-1.53
-1.42
Interest expense
-3.76
-3.68
-2.18
-2.16
Other income
0.78
0.5
0.9
1.11
Profit before tax
1.67
2.98
1.32
0.76
Taxes
-0.4
-0.66
-0.47
-0.08
Tax rate
-24.14
-22.2
-36.01
-10.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.26
2.32
0.84
0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.26
2.32
0.84
0.68
yoy growth (%)
-45.36
174.39
23.5
-51.07
NPM
1.41
2.63
1.29
1.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.