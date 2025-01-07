iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plastic Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

381.9
(-0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.7

88.05

65.31

65.11

yoy growth (%)

1.87

34.81

0.3

-10.24

Raw materials

-65.44

-61.03

-46.31

-45.92

As % of sales

72.96

69.31

70.91

70.52

Employee costs

-6.86

-7.41

-5.06

-5.57

As % of sales

7.65

8.41

7.75

8.55

Other costs

-10.33

-11.13

-9.79

-10.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.52

12.64

15

15.92

Operating profit

7.05

8.47

4.13

3.24

OPM

7.86

9.62

6.33

4.98

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.3

-1.53

-1.42

Interest expense

-3.76

-3.68

-2.18

-2.16

Other income

0.78

0.5

0.9

1.11

Profit before tax

1.67

2.98

1.32

0.76

Taxes

-0.4

-0.66

-0.47

-0.08

Tax rate

-24.14

-22.2

-36.01

-10.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.26

2.32

0.84

0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.26

2.32

0.84

0.68

yoy growth (%)

-45.36

174.39

23.5

-51.07

NPM

1.41

2.63

1.29

1.05

