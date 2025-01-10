National Plastic Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.01
29.29
23.33
19.73
Net Worth
43.09
35.37
29.41
25.81
Minority Interest
Debt
58.82
51.46
57.8
48.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.77
5.73
5.22
4.53
Total Liabilities
108.68
92.56
92.43
79.08
Fixed Assets
74.09
63.46
51.11
48.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.22
0.15
0.14
Networking Capital
33.81
28.4
40.25
30.28
Inventories
30.86
27.76
32.34
26.01
Inventory Days
105.83
Sundry Debtors
48.71
37.63
25.86
17.62
Debtor Days
71.69
Other Current Assets
7.55
7.07
5.69
9.78
Sundry Creditors
-31.45
-21.48
-12.44
-11.12
Creditor Days
45.24
Other Current Liabilities
-21.86
-22.58
-11.2
-12.01
Cash
0.51
0.49
0.91
0.42
Total Assets
108.67
92.57
92.42
79.06
