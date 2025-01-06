iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plastic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

384.75
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025

National Plastic FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.67

2.98

1.32

0.76

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.3

-1.53

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.66

-0.47

-0.08

Working capital

9.9

2.3

3.25

-0.23

Other operating items

Operating

8.76

2.31

2.56

-0.97

Capital expenditure

10.47

17.2

4.26

-24.29

Free cash flow

19.23

19.51

6.82

-25.26

Equity raised

36.89

30.56

27.36

26.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.45

12.62

8.61

2.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.57

62.7

42.79

3.47

