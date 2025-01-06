National Plastic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.67
2.98
1.32
0.76
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.3
-1.53
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.66
-0.47
-0.08
Working capital
9.9
2.3
3.25
-0.23
Other operating items
Operating
8.76
2.31
2.56
-0.97
Capital expenditure
10.47
17.2
4.26
-24.29
Free cash flow
19.23
19.51
6.82
-25.26
Equity raised
36.89
30.56
27.36
26.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.45
12.62
8.61
2.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.57
62.7
42.79
3.47
