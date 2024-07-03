National Plastic Technologies Ltd Summary

National Plastic Technologies Limited was incorporated in on May 12, 1989 with the name Hi-Tech Plastics Pvt Ltd. In December 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. In January 1995, the name of the company was changed to Arham Plastics Ltd and thereafter to National Plastic Technologies Limited in 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of injection moulded plastic products, primarily components for automobiles, computer peripherals, and consumer durables in India and internationally. The company is based in Chennai. Their plants are located in Chennai and Pondicherry.In September 1995, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance their expansion-cum-diversification programme involving the enhancement of the existing capacity to 1,900 tpa and also diversified into new plastic moulded products. In December 1995, they commenced commercial production of plastic moulded products. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new plant at Pondicherry for producing plastic moulded components.In March 2005, the company was awarded the prestigious TS 16949 certification by RWTUV Germany for their Chennai plant. The TS 16949 certification is a global standard for manufacture of automobile components. They were already holding ISO 9002 certification from RWTUV for both Chennai and Pondicherry plants.During the year 2006-07, the company set up a new unit at Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh for catering to the requirements of IT industry. They commenced operations during April 2006. Also, the company completed the expansion project at Irungattukottai near Chennai and started production during February 2007. The company increased the production capacity of plastic moulded components by 4,145 tons to 7,675 tons.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of plastic moulded components by 300 tons to 7,975 tons. The name of the company was changed from Arham Plastics Ltd to National Plastic Technologies Ltd with effect from March 18, 2008.During the year 2008-09, the company further increased the production capacity of plastic moulded components by 800 tons to 8,775 tons.In 2017, it ventured into Mould labelling (IML) Containers.In 2018, it ventured into manufacture of automotive components for the 2 wheeler industry.In 2021, the Company ventured into Blow Moulding of fuel tanks.