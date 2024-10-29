Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results-30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Appointment of Additional Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

NATIONAL PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering Audited Financial Results and to consider Final Dividend for year ended 31.03.2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend & Approval of Audited Financial results for the year 31.03.2024 Recommendation of Final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024