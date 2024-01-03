National Securities Depository Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40
40
40
40
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,468.57
1,231.59
1,040.41
877.73
Net Worth
1,508.57
1,271.59
1,080.41
917.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0.92
1.19
0.7
1.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.86
0.6
0.6
0.92
Total Liabilities
1,512.35
1,273.38
1,081.71
919.8
Fixed Assets
256.8
36.48
34.51
41.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,309.39
1,287.48
917.74
783.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.03
8.9
7.31
5.77
Networking Capital
-201.82
-244.29
-42.14
-85.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
61.09
70.18
88.13
101.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
74.66
48.06
194.36
147.35
Sundry Creditors
-26.62
-26.95
-16.75
-20.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-310.95
-335.58
-307.89
-313.58
Cash
135.96
184.82
164.3
175.29
Total Assets
1,512.36
1,273.39
1,081.71
919.81
