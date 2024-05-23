TO,

THE MEMBERS

NATURA HUE CHEM LIMITED RAIPUR (C.G.)

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of NATURA HUE CHEM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial Statements), which we have signed under reference to this report.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Profit (including other Comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs , profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that gives true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors Are Also Responsible for Overseeing the Companys Financial Reporting Process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1.

A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting, and

(g)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company did not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial positions.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(i) With respect to reporting regarding advances, loans & investments, further lending or investing other than disclosed in the notes to financial statements: -

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(j) The Company has not declared any dividend during the year under audit.

(k) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and was operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for the for the period of 1 April 2023 to 27 June 2023. Thus in our opinion the audit trail feature has not operated throughout the year.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to Payroll and Stock. Thus in our opinion the audit trail feature has not operated for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did come across instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. We have observed that the edit log feature was disabled and enabled later on. Thus, in our opinion the audit trail has been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure C", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

FOR, AGRAWAL SHUKLA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO. 326151E Sd/- (CA PANKAJ JAIN) PARTNER M. NO. 407917 Place: Raipur Date:23.05.2024 UDIN: 24407917BKDETD9945

Responsibilities for Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

v. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

vi. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. vii. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. viii. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

FOR, AGRAWAL SHUKLA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO. 326151E Sd/- (CA PANKAJ JAIN) PARTNER M. NO. 407917 Place: Raipur Date:23.05.2024 UDIN: 24407917BKDETD9945

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors Report on Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting [Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date to the members of NATURA HUE CHEM LIMITED

On the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NATURA HUE CHEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"].

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".] These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with unauthorized41s of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievements of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and the material weakness does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

FOR, AGRAWAL SHUKLA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO. 326151E Sd/- (CA PANKAJ JAIN) PARTNER M. NO. 407917 Place: Raipur Date: 23.05.2024 UDIN: 24407917BKDETD9945

ANNEXURE C TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

1. a & b) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Books of Accounts and other records and according to the information and explanation received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the question of commenting on maintenance of proper records of fixed assets and physical verification of fixed assets does not arise since the Company had no fixed assets as on 31st March, 2024 nor at any time during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

(c) According to the information and explanation received by us, as the Company owns no immovable properties, the requirement on reporting whether title deeds of immovable properties held in the name of the Company is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation received by us, as the Company owns no immovable properties, the requirement on reporting whether lease agreements are held in the name of the Company is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories:

The Company is not engaged in trading and manufacturing activities. Hence the requirements of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the company.

3. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of Loans to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the question of reporting whether the terms and conditions of such loans are prejudicial to the interest of the Company, whether reasonable steps for recovery of overdue of such loans are taken does not arise.

4. In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act, with respect to the loans, advances and investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

6. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company is not engaged in production of any such goods or provision of any such services for which Central Govt. has prescribed particulars relating to utilization of material or labour or other items of cost. Hence, the provisions of section 148(1) of the Act do not apply to the Company. Hence, in our opinion, no comment on maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act is required.

7. In respect of statutory dues: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess, Provident Fund and other material statutory dues applicable to it have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us, Investor Education & Protection Fund Act are not applicable to the Company and hence they do not have any dues on these accounts. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess, wealth tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, GST, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess, wealth tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it, which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not borrowed from financial institutions or banks or government issued debentures till 31st March, 2024. Hence, in our opinion, the question of reporting on defaults in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institutions, bank, government or dues to debenture holders does not arise. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

10. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the order is not applicable.

11. In respect of Frauds done on or by the company: - a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by using Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on out examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In respect of Internal Audit System:

a) The company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The Company has conducted internal audit for the period under audit and we have received & considered such report, during our audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In respect of applicability of provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: -

a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The provisions of section 135 of the act are not applicable on the company for the F.Y. 2023-24 and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with section 129 of the act and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.