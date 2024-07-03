Summary

Natura Hue Chem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in organic farming of Turmeric, Chilli, and Ginger. The company is based in Raipur, India.The company has also diversified into the power sector. It is planning to establish a manufacturing unit at Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, for electrical components and spares like CRGO lamination core that is basically used in power distribution products. The company has identified land for its proposed unit. In 2007, Natura Hue Chem had entered into a MoU with Arya Electricals for its requirement of CRGO Laminate.During the year 2005, Company started its cultivation activities. It diversified into the field of Cargo Handling at Vizag in 2013.

