SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.15
Prev. Close₹8.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.15
Day's Low₹8.15
52 Week's High₹11.08
52 Week's Low₹5.65
Book Value₹25.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.38
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.42
6.25
5.51
5.5
Net Worth
10.57
10.4
9.66
9.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
0.03
2.82
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-98.61
35.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.76
As % of sales
0
0
0
62.59
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.15
0.21
0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.08
3.34
-3.24
-1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-98.61
35.5
Op profit growth
175.12
13.49
-211.64
-171.58
EBIT growth
301.93
-168
13.28
93.65
Net profit growth
236.14
-196.54
41.53
294.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ravindra Pokhrana
Executive Director
Mansoor Ahmed
Independent Director
Satyawati Parashar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Agrawal
Independent Director
Aditya Sharma
Executive Director
Hifzul Rahim
Reports by Natura Hue Chem Ltd
Summary
Natura Hue Chem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in organic farming of Turmeric, Chilli, and Ginger. The company is based in Raipur, India.The company has also diversified into the power sector. It is planning to establish a manufacturing unit at Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, for electrical components and spares like CRGO lamination core that is basically used in power distribution products. The company has identified land for its proposed unit. In 2007, Natura Hue Chem had entered into a MoU with Arya Electricals for its requirement of CRGO Laminate.During the year 2005, Company started its cultivation activities. It diversified into the field of Cargo Handling at Vizag in 2013.
Read More
The Natura Hue Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is ₹3.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is 0 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natura Hue Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹11.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Natura Hue Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.48%, 3 Years at -7.59%, 1 Year at 10.82%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -1.34% and 1 Month at -8.28%.
