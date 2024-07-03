iifl-logo-icon 1
Natura Hue Chem Ltd Share Price

8.15
(0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.15
  • Day's High8.15
  • 52 Wk High11.08
  • Prev. Close8.09
  • Day's Low8.15
  • 52 Wk Low 5.65
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.35
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Natura Hue Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.15

Prev. Close

8.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.15

Day's Low

8.15

52 Week's High

11.08

52 Week's Low

5.65

Book Value

25.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.38

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Natura Hue Chem Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Natura Hue Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Natura Hue Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.37%

Non-Promoter- 83.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natura Hue Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.42

6.25

5.51

5.5

Net Worth

10.57

10.4

9.66

9.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

0.03

2.82

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.61

35.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.76

As % of sales

0

0

0

62.59

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.15

0.21

0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.08

3.34

-3.24

-1.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-98.61

35.5

Op profit growth

175.12

13.49

-211.64

-171.58

EBIT growth

301.93

-168

13.28

93.65

Net profit growth

236.14

-196.54

41.53

294.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Natura Hue Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Natura Hue Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ravindra Pokhrana

Executive Director

Mansoor Ahmed

Independent Director

Satyawati Parashar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Agrawal

Independent Director

Aditya Sharma

Executive Director

Hifzul Rahim

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natura Hue Chem Ltd

Summary

Natura Hue Chem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in organic farming of Turmeric, Chilli, and Ginger. The company is based in Raipur, India.The company has also diversified into the power sector. It is planning to establish a manufacturing unit at Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, for electrical components and spares like CRGO lamination core that is basically used in power distribution products. The company has identified land for its proposed unit. In 2007, Natura Hue Chem had entered into a MoU with Arya Electricals for its requirement of CRGO Laminate.During the year 2005, Company started its cultivation activities. It diversified into the field of Cargo Handling at Vizag in 2013.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Natura Hue Chem Ltd share price today?

The Natura Hue Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is ₹3.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is 0 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natura Hue Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹11.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Natura Hue Chem Ltd?

Natura Hue Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.48%, 3 Years at -7.59%, 1 Year at 10.82%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -1.34% and 1 Month at -8.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Natura Hue Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Natura Hue Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Natura Hue Chem Ltd

