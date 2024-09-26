|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 This is to inform you that 29th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company was duly held on 26th September 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 we wish to inform you that the shareholder at the 29th annual general meeting of the company held on 26th September 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s Deepak Batra & Associates as statutory auditor of the company. The documents regarding that are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) SUBMISSION OF COMBINED SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 UNDER REGULATION 44 (3) OF SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
