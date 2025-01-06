iifl-logo-icon 1
Natura Hue Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.15
(0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025

Natura Hue Chem FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.15

0.21

0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.08

3.34

-3.24

-1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-0.69

3.15

-3.05

-1.16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.69

3.15

-3.05

-1.16

Equity raised

11.2

10.3

9.97

9.98

Investing

0.87

1.48

-0.78

0

Financing

10.23

7.14

10.34

13.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.61

22.08

16.48

21.88

