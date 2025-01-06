Natura Hue Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.15
0.21
0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.08
3.34
-3.24
-1.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.69
3.15
-3.05
-1.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.69
3.15
-3.05
-1.16
Equity raised
11.2
10.3
9.97
9.98
Investing
0.87
1.48
-0.78
0
Financing
10.23
7.14
10.34
13.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.61
22.08
16.48
21.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.