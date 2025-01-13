iifl-logo-icon 1
Natura Hue Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

7.37
(-4.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.42

6.25

5.51

5.5

Net Worth

10.57

10.4

9.66

9.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.25

4.09

5.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.19

0

Total Liabilities

10.82

10.65

13.94

14.74

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.09

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.99

0.95

7.48

7.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0

0.22

Networking Capital

9.77

9.61

6.32

7.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.81

9.86

6.77

7.33

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

50.34

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.24

-0.45

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.06

0.07

Total Assets

10.82

10.65

13.95

14.74

