Natura Hue Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.42
6.25
5.51
5.5
Net Worth
10.57
10.4
9.66
9.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.25
4.09
5.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.19
0
Total Liabilities
10.82
10.65
13.94
14.74
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.09
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.95
7.48
7.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0
0.22
Networking Capital
9.77
9.61
6.32
7.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.81
9.86
6.77
7.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
50.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.24
-0.45
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.06
0.07
Total Assets
10.82
10.65
13.95
14.74
